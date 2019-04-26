|
YVONNE CANADY Yvonne Canady, 65, passed away on April 7, 2019 at Guilford Health Care Center in Greensboro, NC after several months of failing health. She was born on January 3, 1954 in Mineral Wells, TX and spent most of her life in Wilmington, NC. Yvonne was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. There will be a "Celebration of Life" memorial service held for her on May 11th, 2019 at 11am at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church in Wilmington, NC. After the service, the family will hold a light repass at the home of Doris H. Canady, her mother-in-law. Her address is 312 South 8th St., Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2019