ZACHARY GRAHAM HORRELL Zachary Graham Horrell, 33, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1987, in Wilmington, NC to Susan Cromartie and Charles Steven Horrell. Zach enjoyed the outdoors and his job as a commercial fisherman. He was an excellent woodworker and loved the ocean. Zach adored his daughters, Harper and Hali. He especially enjoyed time offshore with his brother, Taylor, trying to catch the biggest grouper. Zach loved his family and friends and was deeply loved by all. In addition to his parents, Zach is survived by his daughters, Harper Grace Horrell and Hali Ann Horrell, and their mother, Avery Ellington; brother, Taylor Horrell and wife, Ashley and their children, Reagan and Margaret "Maggie" Hayes Horrell; his grandmother, Catherine Horrell; his uncle, Fred Cromartie; his aunts, Cathy Archer and husband, Jesse, Lane Broadway, Vickie Wolf and husband, Donnie; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Zach was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard W. Cromartie and Judy H. Cromartie; and his grandfather, Charles Irvin Horrell. Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Horizon Center (please write TASC in memo section of check) - 615 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28412. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington with Pastor Jimmy Suggs officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow at Woodcock Cemetery in Atkinson, NC. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020