|
|
ZACHARY LAWRENCE RICE Zachary Lawrence Rice surfed his way to heaven's waves November 13th, 2019. Although born at New Hanover County Hospital in Wilmington, NC March 25th, 1981, Zach spent his life on the shores and in the waters of Surf City, NC. The community of Surf City played an insurmountable role in shaping first the boy, then the young man, and finally the adult who was Zach Ricea man respected and loved not only by those in his hometown, but all he crossed in his many worldly travels. From coast-to-coast, ocean-to-ocean, Zach's spirit on land and his impressive dances displayed when wave riding resonated with any individual lucky enough to be in his presence. The sound of sheer joy radiated from Zach's infectious laughter, and his compassion and empathy proved evident and obvious everyday and toward any living creature. Zach had pure talent on a surfboard, but his super power was to find the good in all people, ensuring others were happy, even before him. Zach is survived by his parents, Larry and Lottie, his sister, Cortney, his nephew Lincoln, and his supremely impressive shoe collection. A visitation will be held Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 2PM, followed by a funeral service at 3PM, both at The Gathering Church in Surf City. A celebration of Zach's life will be held at 4PM at Gilligan's in Surf City. In lieu of flowers, the Rice family asks for donations in Zach's name to be made to Paddle for Troops. Zach will forever be in the surfing line up at the Surf City Pier, sharing waves with all who loved him and all who will never forget him.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 19, 2019