Service Information

Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro , GA 30458
(912)-764-7134

Viewing
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro , GA

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro , GA

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ada Cooper, age 64, passed away, Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence.

The native of Bulloch County, Georgia, was the daughter of the late Robert and Arlisteen

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Willie Frank Wilbon, Laura Alston and Robert Wilbon Jr.

Mrs. Ada Cooper was the coordinator and founder of the New Beginnings After School Program, which was held at the Blitch Street Center for many years. She dedicated thoughtless hours and love for the boys and girls of the community of Statesboro. She was a recipient of a Deen Day Smith Award and also received a Deen Day Smith Award for Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Mrs. Cooper was a torch bearer for the 1996 Olympics and was also a recipient of A Thousand Points of Light by the former President George W. Bush Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Wayne Cooper, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Tony Wilbon, Statesboro, Ga.; Sophia (Leonard) Caver, Savannah, Ga.; and Michael Cooper, Marietta, Ga.; her mother-in-law, Doris Cooper, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on the day of the service from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Mrs. Ada M. Cooper will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will be in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2019

Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 24 to May 31, 2019

