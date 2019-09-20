STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Adrienne Angerine Moody, age 64, passed into rest Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was born in Broxton, Georgia, to the late Andrew McRae and the late Mamie Lawton McRae.
She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School class of 1973. She also was a graduate of Swainsboro Technical College and Ogeechee Technical College.
She served her country in the U.S. Army as a communications specialist. Mrs. Moody was a former employee of Pineland Mental Health and also worked as an assistant manager for several local restaurants. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Lavon Moody, Statesboro, Ga.; her sons, Jamal Robins, Savannah, Ga.; Tyrell Hill and Marquil D. Moody, both of Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, Viola McRae and Iola Smith, both of Hephzibah, Ga.; Melissa McRae (Bernard), Statesboro, Ga.; five brothers, Quincy L. (Lafonda) McRae, San Diego, Calif.; Nelson McRae, Alvin McRae and Darnell (Gerri) McRae, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Craig (Carolyn) McRae, York, Pa.; eight grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mrs. Moody will be held noon Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with Elder Jerry Humphries officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019