STATESBORO, Ga. -- Agatha "Polly" Hodges Hooks, age 86, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
The Emanuel County native had lived in Statesboro most of her life. She was a homemaker after working at Rose's Department Store for 21 years. She was a member of Canoochee Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hooks was preceded in death by her husband, Guy "Red" Hooks; and her parents, Thomas A. and Eula Mae Hodges; sister, Beretha Richardson; brothers, Charles Hodges, Terry Hodges and Carl Hodges; a sister-in-law, Lee Hodges; and a son-in-law, Charlie Deal.
Surviving are a son, Melvin Guy Hooks (Susan) of Statesboro; three daughters, A. Marie Hooks of Statesboro, Jennie Deal of Portal and Jo Ann Mock (Dale Kirkland) of Guyton; three sisters, Julie Hodges of Nevils, Eugenia Calvert (Kenneth) of Lexington, S.C.; and Diane Ranew (Bobby) of Harlem, Ga.; two brothers, Elbert Hodges (Deena) of North Carolina and David Hodges of Nevils; two sisters-in-law, Lois Hodges and Norma Hodges; three grandchildren, Crystal Mock (Jamison Harville), Ashlee Corbin (Jason) and Abbie Crosby (Carson); three great-grandchildren, Kyle, Logan and Lillie Harville; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a beloved dog, Fido.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Hawhammock Baptist Church Cemetery, 27 Hawhammock Church Road, Swainsboro, Ga.
Pallbearers will be Richard Earl Calvert, Mike Hodges, Toby Hodges, Jason Corbin, Jamison Harville and Carson Crosby.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 10: a.m. until noon at Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.
The family requests no food and memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2019
