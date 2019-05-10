SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mr. Albert D. Bragg, age 91, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. He was the son of the late Judson and Lelia Bragg and was one of eight children.
He was preceded in death by all of his siblings, as well as the mother of his children, Kathleen T. Bragg, Marie Martin Bragg; and a son-in-law, Elgerine Dixon.
Mr. Bragg was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II as an MP in Germany.
He worked as a mechanic most of his life and was known for his ability to be able to "fix" anything.
He was an avid hunter and the oldest living member of the Nanny Goat Hunting Club in Sylvania. He also loved to fish in the Savannah River.
He was a member of the Greenhill Baptist Church.
Surviving are four children, Cathy Dixon, Jerry (Jean) Bragg, Jo Ann (Neal) Clark and Patricia (Larry) Cartee; 13 grandchildren, Kim (Darron) Burnette, Dean (Tanya) Dixon, Amy (Dan) Welker, Kristen (Jason) Bowen, Ginger (Bobby) Robbins, Dana (Mark) Collins, Mandy (Judd) Stanfield, Jordan (Megan) Clark, Nolan Clark, Terry (Stephanie) Mock, Angela (Andy) Rice, Cindy (Ross) Newman, Clay (Branigan) Cartee. As a result of the 13 grandchildren, he was blessed with 23 great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the care that he received from the Veteran's Clinic in Statesboro, Dr. Glen Dasher and staff and the third floor nurses, doctors and support staff at East Georgia Regional Medical Center during his last week of illness. After being moved to Ogeechee Area Hospice, the excellent care continued until his passing.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Sylvania, followed by the memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Marcus Burchfield officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 10, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 10 to May 18, 2019