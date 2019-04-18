HAGAN -- Deacon Alex "Cooling Water" Murray, 64, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.
He will be sadly missed by his many family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Nevils, Ga.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Nevils, Ga., with Pastor Delmons White as eulogist.
Dea. Murray will lie in state at the church from noon until the hour of the service.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
He was a faithful deacon and choir member at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish fond memories loving and devoted children, Antonio Murray and Yakeisha of West Palm, Florida, Tiffany Murray of Miami, Florida; and Alex Murray of Claxton, Georgia; three brothers, Emanuel (Margret) Thompson of Statesboro, James Murray of Claxton, Ga.; and Michael (Elizabeth) Murray of Claxton, Ga.; six sisters, Lucille Wiggins of Jacksonville, Fla.; Versie (Arthur) Lee of Belle Glade, Fla.; Mary Wilkerson of Claxton, Ga.; Emma (Arthur) Littles of Hagan, Ga.; Annie Marie Bacon of Hagan, Ga.; and Lisa (Jonathan) Martin of Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Smalls Funeral Home Inc.
Statesboro Herald, April 18, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME - GUYTON
203 Samuel Smalls Sr. Ave. P. O. Box 26
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-3400
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019