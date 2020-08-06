On Friday, July 31, 2020, the Lord decided heaven needed another angel and called Alexandria Grace Taylor home to be with Him. Lexie was born on Valentine's Day 2003 in Savannah, Georgia, to Lance and Mandy Brannen Taylor and from the moment they laid eyes on her, she was their heart.
Lexie, always full of love and life, enjoyed hanging out at the beach and listening to music. Other hobbies included dancing, photography and her love for food; she never really got enough. But her favorite pastime was her love for animals. She never met an animal that she did not love and want to bring home. A close second to her love for animals was just spending time with her family and friends. She loved people and people loved her. Her mom and dad both agree that her smile and giggles were contagious.
Lexie is predeceased by her paternal grandfather, James Taylor Sr.
Forever missing but cherishing her memories are her parents, Lance Taylor of Indian Trail, North Carolina; and Mandy Taylor (Stephen Douthit) of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Also, Lexie leaves her brother, Chandler; and sister, Gabby (Benjamin Painter); her paternal grandmother, Gail Taylor of Statesboro; her maternal grandparents, Doug and Sharon Brannen of Brooklet; her uncles, Ross Taylor (Lindsay), Jimmy Taylor and Russell Brannen (Stacey); her cousins, Morgan Taylor, Chelsea Taylor, Madison Taylor and Liam Taylor, Heath Hipp, Brook Gwinnett, Jordan Brannen and Tyler Brannen; and her very special friend and teacher, Christian Lee.
A private, family only, memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.
Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2020
