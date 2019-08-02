Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Alice Ruth (Jones) Glidwell. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Alice Ruth Jones Glidwell, age 57, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Newport News, Va., on December 20, 1961, Alice came to Statesboro in 1975. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1980.

Alice married Roy Glidwell in December 1984.

She received a bachelor's in early childhood development from Georgia Southern University and master's in education from Walden University. Alice loved teaching. She worked for 28 years at Claxton Elementary School and was well-loved by her students, peers and the administrative staff.

She was also quite a crafty artist. In 1971, she won the Elementary Art Reward at the Gibbs Art Gallery. In her later years, she sculptured miniatures and handmade household items for dollhouses and when the mood hit her, she'd make shadow boxes for family and friends.

She loved frogs and their facial expressions and had many frog lawn ornaments and decorations.

She also played the cello and won performance awards in her youth.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Adams Jones; and her husband, Roy Glidwell.

Alice is survived by her two sons, Preston Glidwell and John Glidwell (Val) of Statesboro; two sisters, Roberta Martin (Tommy) of Statesboro and Sally Brown of Milton, Georgia; and one brother, Walter Jones (Susan) of Cary, N.C.; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends of Bill W.

In lieu of flowers, Alice wishes for donations to go to The Lydia Project in Augusta, Georgia, (

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow visitation at 2 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bo Davidson officiating. Interment will be private.

Friends and family may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2019

https://www.thelydiaproject.org/ ; The Lydia Project, 1369 Interstate Parkway, Augusta, GA 30909-5626. The Lydia Project was wonderful to Alice and her caregiver siblings, as it allowed them to stay close to the hospital in Augusta when necessary for doctor visits and treatments.

