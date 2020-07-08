1/1
Allene (Sweat) Williams
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Allene Sweat Williams, age 92, passed away peacefully July 7, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. She was born April 11, 1928, in Treutlen County (Soperton, Ga.) to the late Minnie Lee and Johnnie Washington Sweat.
She and L.M. (Lawrence) Williams Jr. moved to Statesboro, Ga., making it their home together for more than 65 years. She remained at their home until last year when she became a resident of Southern Manor Retirement Inn. She enjoyed her new home with all the wonderful people that work and live there.
The family is extremely grateful for those at Southern Manor for the love and care that was given to her through these difficult COVID-19 times.
Allene is preceded in death by her husband, L.M. Williams Jr.; her parents, her sister and six brothers.
Allene retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education, where she served as lunchroom manager for Mattie Lively Elementary School for 20 years.
She was a faithful Christian and member of First Baptist Church for 68 years and a member of Fidelis Sunday School Class for many years.
She was a loyal fan of the Atlanta Braves. Also, she and Lawrence enjoyed fishing every chance they could get.
Allene is survived by daughters, Karen (John D) Morris, Deborah Deal (Randy Warren), Beth Tarpley, all of Statesboro; son, Larry (Linda) Williams of Chattanooga, Tenn.; a brother, Mike (Kathy) Sweat of Dublin, Ga. Affectionately known to her grand and great-grandchildren as GranGran, she is survived by DeeDee (Brian) Bennett, Brandi (Shawn) Bittner, Blake (Ashley) Deal of Statesboro, Meribeth Fields of Easley, S.C.; Larry Williams, Lance Williams and Linka Pace, John (Sandy) Morris, Clay Morris; great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Brooke Bennett, Madison Deal, Ava and Iyla Fields, Isaac, Ryleigh and Noah Bittner and a great-great grandson Brett Davis.
Special thank you to her niece, Susan Tillman, who has been so faithful to her Aunt Allene.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the loving and supportive friends and family that have traveled with her and her family as life's journey took her to heaven. A special thank you to Southern Manor Retirement Inn and Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. All social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Dave Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be John Morris, Mitchell Edge, Keith Fields, Isaac Bittner, Noah Bittner, Brian Bennett, Shawn Bittner and Matt Daughtry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First Baptist Church Nursing Ministry, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved