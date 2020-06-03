Pastor Alvin J. White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Alvin J. White, age 49, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.
He was a Screven County native, but resided in Bulloch County for many years. He was a 1989 graduate of Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga., and was employed with Greenway Shuttle of Statesboro, Ga.
Mr. White was the pastor, along with his wife, of the Fresh Start New Beginning Ministries of Statesboro, Ga.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Cynthia White of Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Ms. Alexis White, Mr. Deven (Gazzie) White, Mr. Alvin (Cidaria) White Jr., Mr. Ryan White, all of Statesboro, Ga.; father, Mr. Ervin White of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Ms. Andrea White of Atlanta, Ga.; mother-in-law, Ms. Shirley Wells of Portal, Ga.; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.
A public walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 1-6 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.
Sign our guestbook online at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, June 3, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved