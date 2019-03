PEMBROKE -- Mr. Alvis Dean Adams, age 71, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home while under the care of his family and Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mr. Adams was born October 30, 1947, in Bulloch County to the late George W. and Daisy M. Adams. He was a longtime resident of Pembroke and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War Mr. Adams retired as a construction project manager from Bonitz of Georgia with over 40 years of service.He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and Higher Call Builders.He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening and loved working with his hands.In addition to his parents, Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his twin brother, Gene Adams; brothers, Tom Adams Sr., George Wiley Adams Jr. and James Adams; and sisters, Marlene Harville and Betty Hood.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Gloria Jean Carter Adams of Pembroke; two sons, Thomas Neil (Lisa) Adams of Pembroke and Brian Keith (Jana) Adams of Pembroke; brother, James Leon (Gayle) Adams of Ellabell; sisters, Katie Nell Adams of Savannah, Dorothy Adams Holtz of Savannah, June Adams (Kenny) Harville of Brooklet and Joan Adams (Kenny) McEleveen of Brooklet; grandchildren, Thomas Ryan (Neally Alderman) Adams and William Dean Adams; and longtime friend, Norman Barnett.Mr. Adams was proud of his family and was fortunate to have his loving daughters-in-law, Lisa and Jana, to help care for him during his final days.Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the funeral home.The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery, with military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Alvis Dean Adams.Statesboro Herald, March 13, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.