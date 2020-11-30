1/
Andre Goggins
Andre Goggins, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his residence under the care of Hospice.
He is the son of Larry Goggins of Richmond Hill and Patty Karr of Metter. He was a member of the Primitive Grove Primitive Baptist Church and a veteran of the Air and National Guard. He loved dog hunting and was a member of the Wolfcreek hunting club, Millbranch hunting club, Portal hunting club and Ohooppe hunting club. He also loved being on the water and Allison boats.
Surviving is his wife of 10 years; Renee Goggins; son, Blake Fordham of Metter; parents, Larry Goggins and Patty Karr; brother, Jimmy Goggins; sister, Sheba Gordon; a granddaughter, Riley Fordham and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metter Primitive Baptist Church.
The funeral will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the morning at Metter Primitive Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Primitive Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primitive Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 28, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel
223 South Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2131
