Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Andrew Lester "Andy" Sharpe. View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Andrew Lester Sharpe "Andy", age 72, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born in Savannah, Georgia and as a child lived in Dexter, Georgia. He moved to Statesboro where he graduated from Statesboro High School in 1966. Following high school, Andy joined the U.S.

Andy was a longtime member of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church.

He was a lifetime member of the NRA; a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and was a mason and member of the Ogeechee Lodge #213 F&AM.

Andy's hobbies included much time spent shopping on Amazon; supporting the Georgia Southern Eagles since the time Erk Russell established the program and NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lester and Thelva Horton Sharpe; his grandparents, A.L. and Madie Horton and S.L. and Birdie Sharpe and father-in-law, Bill O'Hearn.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Debra O'Hearn Sharpe of Statesboro; two daughters and a son-in-law, Elizabeth Sharpe and Andrea Sharpe Deal and Clark all of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Parker Lamb, Kameron Deal and Kaylee Deal; his mother-in-law, Louise Dean of Donalsonville and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Debbie O'Hearn of Donalsonville and their children. Additionally is their special family member, their dog "Prissy".

The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Don Patterson and Rev. Chris Fowler officiating.

Graveside services and burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church in Norristown, Georgia.

Pallbearers will be Parker Lamb, Brad Davis, Jackson Westberry, Jaryd Brenden, Clark Deal, and Eric Collins. The family would like to express their gratitude to Kindred Home Health, Augusta University Hospital and the PCU staff at EGRMC, for their care.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, 720 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458 or to the Georgia Southern Athletic Boosters.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Andrew Lester Sharpe "Andy", age 72, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born in Savannah, Georgia and as a child lived in Dexter, Georgia. He moved to Statesboro where he graduated from Statesboro High School in 1966. Following high school, Andy joined the U.S. Army . Completing his military service, Andy began his education at Georgia Southwestern, where he met his wife, Debra. He returned to Statesboro and graduated from Georgia Southern College with a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice. He soon began his career with the Bulloch County Correctional Institute, where he served as Correctional Counselor until his retirement in 2012.Andy was a longtime member of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church.He was a lifetime member of the NRA; a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and was a mason and member of the Ogeechee Lodge #213 F&AM.Andy's hobbies included much time spent shopping on Amazon; supporting the Georgia Southern Eagles since the time Erk Russell established the program and NASCAR.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lester and Thelva Horton Sharpe; his grandparents, A.L. and Madie Horton and S.L. and Birdie Sharpe and father-in-law, Bill O'Hearn.Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Debra O'Hearn Sharpe of Statesboro; two daughters and a son-in-law, Elizabeth Sharpe and Andrea Sharpe Deal and Clark all of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Parker Lamb, Kameron Deal and Kaylee Deal; his mother-in-law, Louise Dean of Donalsonville and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Debbie O'Hearn of Donalsonville and their children. Additionally is their special family member, their dog "Prissy".The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Don Patterson and Rev. Chris Fowler officiating.Graveside services and burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church in Norristown, Georgia.Pallbearers will be Parker Lamb, Brad Davis, Jackson Westberry, Jaryd Brenden, Clark Deal, and Eric Collins. The family would like to express their gratitude to Kindred Home Health, Augusta University Hospital and the PCU staff at EGRMC, for their care.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, 720 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458 or to the Georgia Southern Athletic Boosters.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

(912) 764-7725 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close