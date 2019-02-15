STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mother Anna Lou Eason, age 91, passed into rest Monday, February 11, 2019, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and her family.
The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Jessie and Lizzie Hill Lundy. She was a member of the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as mother of the church until her health failed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Jim" Eason; five children, Roy, Randolf, Ernestine, Donald and James Eason.
She leaves memories to be cherished by her five daughters, Mrs. Claudell Postell (Andrew), Rochester, N.Y.; Mrs. Carolyn Wright and Mrs. Helen Walker, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Lizetta Bellamy (Lyndon), Fayetteville, N.C.; and Mrs. Liz Ingram, Albany, Ga.; two sons, Mr. Billy Eason (Sivlia) Columbus, Ga.; and Mr. June Eason (Tammy), Augusta, Ga.; 27 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren a sister-in-law, Lillie Bell Lundy, Statesboro, Ga.; daughters-in-law, Mrs. Frankie Eason and Mrs. Queen Mikell, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 760 Magnolia Church Road, Statesboro, GA.
Mother Eason will lie in state on the day of the service from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
The funeral service for Mother Anna Lou Eason will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church with the pastor, the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson, presiding, and the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble, eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
