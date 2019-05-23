Mrs. Anna Louise Marko, age 61, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta. The Saddle Creek, Michigan, native was the daughter of the Late Martin and Josephine Marko.
She lived for many years in Port Charlotte, Fla., and later Augusta, Ga. She was a homemaker. She loved to make crafts and spent many Saturdays going to local yard sales.
Surviving are her two children, Kenneth (Tabitha Hixon) Marko of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and Jessica (Gene) Herrin of Grovetown, Ga.; four grandchildren, Paige and Ayleigha Marko of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and Casey Prather and Julia Hutto of Grovetown, Ga.; two siblings, Shirley (Mike) Poole of Grovetown, Ga.; and Robert (Cynthia) Marko of Bellevue, Michigan; her former husband, close friend and father of Jessica, Ronnie Hutto of Augusta, Ga.
A memorial service for Mrs. Marko will be held privately at her request.
