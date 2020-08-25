1/1
Anne (Fulmer) Hammond
STATESBORO -- Mrs. Anne Fulmer Hammond, of Statesboro, Ga., beloved wife of 59 years to Mr. Ray Hammond, passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Mrs. Hammond was born September 7, 1937, in Fayetteville, N.C., to the late Gaspard Calhoun Fulmer Sr. and Lilly Bell Brunson Fulmer.
A retired educator, she began her career in Lincolnton, Ga., then moved to Thomson, Ga., where she continued her career teaching girls physical education at Thomson High School. Mrs. Hammond also coached cheerleading and tennis.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hammond is survived by her daughters, Rachelle H. Rivers, and husband, Mark, Stapleton, Ga.; and Beth H. Mullins, and husband, Mike, Statesboro, Ga. Grandchildren include James Fraley, Katherine F. Brown (Daniel) and Marcie R. Rivers. Great-grandchildren include Grayson Brown and Warren Brown; brother, Cal Fulmer, and wife, Jane, Memphis, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Patsy Powell, and husband, Gene, Lincolnton, Ga.; a niece and several nephews.
A private family service was held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Mrs. Anne Hammond.

Statesboro Herald, August 25, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
