Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne W. Ross. View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. - Entered into rest Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence, Mrs. Anne W. Ross, age 80, wife of the late Jimmy R. Ross.

Mrs. Ross was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a longtime member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Harlem. She was a member of the Agnes Kelley Sunday School class and a member of Women of Wisdom in Statesboro. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Family members include her son: Tony Ross (Mary Allison); her daughter: Arlene Ross Freeman (Tim); grandchildren: Dalton and Dylan Ross, and Ross, Grace, and Kayla Freeman; brother: David Whitaker (Linda) and sister: Sue Milford (Mike).

Funeral services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victorious Reagan & Friends, 601 North Belair Square, STE 10, Evans, GA 30809.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at

Courtesy of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home of Statesboro, Ga.



Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. - Entered into rest Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence, Mrs. Anne W. Ross, age 80, wife of the late Jimmy R. Ross.Mrs. Ross was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a longtime member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Harlem. She was a member of the Agnes Kelley Sunday School class and a member of Women of Wisdom in Statesboro. She was a loving mother and grandmother.Family members include her son: Tony Ross (Mary Allison); her daughter: Arlene Ross Freeman (Tim); grandchildren: Dalton and Dylan Ross, and Ross, Grace, and Kayla Freeman; brother: David Whitaker (Linda) and sister: Sue Milford (Mike).Funeral services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victorious Reagan & Friends, 601 North Belair Square, STE 10, Evans, GA 30809.Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Courtesy of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home of Statesboro, Ga.Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Hodges Funeral Home

509 Washington St

Metter , GA 30439

(912) 685-2400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close