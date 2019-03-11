Anne W. Ross

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne W. Ross.

STATESBORO, Ga. - Entered into rest Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence, Mrs. Anne W. Ross, age 80, wife of the late Jimmy R. Ross.
Mrs. Ross was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a longtime member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Harlem. She was a member of the Agnes Kelley Sunday School class and a member of Women of Wisdom in Statesboro. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Family members include her son: Tony Ross (Mary Allison); her daughter: Arlene Ross Freeman (Tim); grandchildren: Dalton and Dylan Ross, and Ross, Grace, and Kayla Freeman; brother: David Whitaker (Linda) and sister: Sue Milford (Mike).
Funeral services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victorious Reagan & Friends, 601 North Belair Square, STE 10, Evans, GA 30809.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Courtesy of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home of Statesboro, Ga.

Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Funeral Home
Hodges Funeral Home
509 Washington St
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.