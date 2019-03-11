STATESBORO, Ga. - Entered into rest Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence, Mrs. Anne W. Ross, age 80, wife of the late Jimmy R. Ross.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne W. Ross.
Mrs. Ross was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a longtime member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Harlem. She was a member of the Agnes Kelley Sunday School class and a member of Women of Wisdom in Statesboro. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Family members include her son: Tony Ross (Mary Allison); her daughter: Arlene Ross Freeman (Tim); grandchildren: Dalton and Dylan Ross, and Ross, Grace, and Kayla Freeman; brother: David Whitaker (Linda) and sister: Sue Milford (Mike).
Funeral services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victorious Reagan & Friends, 601 North Belair Square, STE 10, Evans, GA 30809.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Courtesy of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home of Statesboro, Ga.
Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Hodges Funeral Home
509 Washington St
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2400
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 19, 2019