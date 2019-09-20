Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Annette Barnes Prince. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Service 11:00 AM Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Annette Barnes Prince, age 78, passed away Sunday morning, September 15, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the daughter of the late Robert and Clarie Curtis Barnes.

She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia. She attended William James High School and Ogeechee Technical College.

Mrs. Prince was retired from Kmart and was a member of the Hodges Grove Baptist Church, where she sang in the Senior Choir.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Prince; and a brother, LeRoy Torrence.

She leaves a legacy of love to be cherished by her children, Clarence (Stephanie) Prince Jr., Douglasville, Ga.; Beverly Prince and Morris (Jean) Prince, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Marvin (Denise) Prince, Acworth, Ga.; one brother, Charles Torrence, Patterson, N.J.; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hodges Grove Baptist Church, 841 Miller Street Extension. Statesboro, Ga.

The funeral service for Mrs. Prince will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr., pastor; the Rev. Dr. John Harmon, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.



Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2019

