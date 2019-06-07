Mrs. Annie Bell Willliams

  • "Greatly sorrowful of your hours of pain.Praying for the..."
    - BEATRICE MINCEY
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Siccora Dawson
  • "Our sympathies to the family . Love and support as you..."
    - Siccora Dawson
  • "I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. May the Lord comfort..."
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA
30458
(912)-764-7134
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Pine Grove Holiness Church
100 Hagins Connector
Portal, GA
PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Annie Bell Williams, age 70, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Bulloch County, Georgia, and a member of the True Born Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Mahlon (Anita) Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; Stacey (Maria) Beasley, Portal, Ga.; Shannette Williams and LaQuanda Brown, both of Statesboro, Ga.; mother, Carthie Lee Hagins Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Katrina (Mike) Hagan, Portal, Ga.; Linda Faye Scott Statesboro, Ga.; Carlene (Pastor Melvin) Bynes, Millen, Ga.; Shay Williams, Chicago, Ill.; Sharon Raymond and Toni (Willie) Smith, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Robyn Jones, Washington, D.C.; brothers, James (Tonya) Williams, Cobbtown, Ga.; Harvey (Ruby) Williams, Portal, Ga.; Walter (Cynthia) Williams and Osborne Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; special friends, Thomas Hagins and Lula Bell Lee, both of Portal, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mrs. Williams will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Pine Grove Holiness Church, 100 Hagins Connector, Portal, GA, with Elder Donald Chavers Jr., presiding, and Pastor Melvin Bynes officiating. Burial will be in the Lee Hodge Cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, June 7, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 7 to June 14, 2019
