|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Pine Grove Holiness Church
PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Annie Bell Williams, age 70, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Bulloch County, Georgia, and a member of the True Born Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Mahlon (Anita) Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; Stacey (Maria) Beasley, Portal, Ga.; Shannette Williams and LaQuanda Brown, both of Statesboro, Ga.; mother, Carthie Lee Hagins Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Katrina (Mike) Hagan, Portal, Ga.; Linda Faye Scott Statesboro, Ga.; Carlene (Pastor Melvin) Bynes, Millen, Ga.; Shay Williams, Chicago, Ill.; Sharon Raymond and Toni (Willie) Smith, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Robyn Jones, Washington, D.C.; brothers, James (Tonya) Williams, Cobbtown, Ga.; Harvey (Ruby) Williams, Portal, Ga.; Walter (Cynthia) Williams and Osborne Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; special friends, Thomas Hagins and Lula Bell Lee, both of Portal, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mrs. Williams will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Pine Grove Holiness Church, 100 Hagins Connector, Portal, GA, with Elder Donald Chavers Jr., presiding, and Pastor Melvin Bynes officiating. Burial will be in the Lee Hodge Cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, June 7, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 7 to June 14, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|