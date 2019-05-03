Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Annie L. Williams. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Funeral service 11:00 AM Charlestown United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mrs. Annie L. Williams, age 97, passed into rest Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

The native of Screven County, Georgia, was educated in the public school system of Chatham County and was a retired cook and a homemaker. She was a member of the Charlestown United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Martin Williams.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Georgia (Willie) Parrish III, Sylvania, Ga.; a granddaughter, Kenyotta Hannah, Sylvania, Ga.; special nieces and nephews, Trudy Hayes and Sherril Hayes, both of Hartford, Conn.; and Kenneth Hayes, Holiday, Fla.; a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service for Mrs. Williams will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Charlestown United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sherry Taylor presiding and the Rev. William Reaves, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, May 3, 2019

