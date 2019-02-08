Mrs. Annie Lee Singleton Kennerly, age 78, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully with her family at her side at her residence on Monday morning, February 4th, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
She was a Bryan County native and retired as the deli manager of the Andy's IGA of Pembroke, Ga.
She was a member of the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church of Daisy, Ga.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mr. Tracy Kennerly of Pembroke, Ga.; her loving daughters, Mrs. Cassandra Kennerley-Campbell (Roland) of Hagerstown, Md.; Mrs. Cynthia Kennerly-Lunsford (Charles) of Clover, S.C.; her loving sisters, Mrs. Mary Washington and Mrs. Betty (James) Smith, both of Pembroke, Ga.; a loving brother, Apostle C.C. (Molly) Singleton of Ellabell, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Annie Lee Kennerly will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, Daisy, Ga., with Apostle C.C. Singleton presiding and with the Rev. Dr. C.L. Anderson, eulogist. Interment will be held in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, S.C.
Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2019
