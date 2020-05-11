Anthony Lamar "Amp" Sneed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Anthony Lamar "Amp" Sneed, age 39, passed on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a Bulloch County native and the son of the late Elizabeth and James Sneed Sr. He attended the public school system of Bulloch County.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Reggie Sneed and Christopher Sneed.
He leaves memories to be cherished by his sister and brothers, Helen "Libby" Sneed (George), James (Chantel) Sneed and Orlando Sneed, all of Statesboro, Ga.; uncles, Randy Sellars and Jerome Sellars, both of Ellabell, Ga., and the Rev. Raymond (Chief Apostle Lena) Sellars and Joseph (Carrie) Sellars, both of West Palm Beach, Fla.; an aunt, Viletta Florence, Statesboro, Ga.; a great-aunt, Sara Jennings, Reidsville, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Please be advised that social distancing practices will be enforced.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Cone Cemetery, Stilson, Ga., with the Rev. Arthur Kelly officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 11 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved