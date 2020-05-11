Mr. Anthony Lamar "Amp" Sneed, age 39, passed on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a Bulloch County native and the son of the late Elizabeth and James Sneed Sr. He attended the public school system of Bulloch County.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Reggie Sneed and Christopher Sneed.
He leaves memories to be cherished by his sister and brothers, Helen "Libby" Sneed (George), James (Chantel) Sneed and Orlando Sneed, all of Statesboro, Ga.; uncles, Randy Sellars and Jerome Sellars, both of Ellabell, Ga., and the Rev. Raymond (Chief Apostle Lena) Sellars and Joseph (Carrie) Sellars, both of West Palm Beach, Fla.; an aunt, Viletta Florence, Statesboro, Ga.; a great-aunt, Sara Jennings, Reidsville, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Please be advised that social distancing practices will be enforced.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Cone Cemetery, Stilson, Ga., with the Rev. Arthur Kelly officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2020
Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2020
