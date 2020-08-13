1/1
Bishop Archie Farley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Archie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Bishop Archie Farley, age 64, passed into rest Tuesday, August 8, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Willie Henry Farley and the late Bessie Lee Gordon Farley.
He was educated in the public school system of Statesboro and a licensed ordained minister of the gospel.
Bishop Farley served as the pastor of the Free Spirit Holiness Church, Statesboro, Ga.; and the Temple of Truth, Augusta, Ga. He was a former employee of Louisiana Pacific, Briggs & Stratton, the Statesboro Social Security Office and Dairy Queen.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Willie H. Farley Jr. and Cardell Farley.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Jennie Geiger Farley, Statesboro, Ga.; two daughters, Keon Renee' (William) Carwell, Ridge Spring, N.C.; Shante'a Bessie Farley, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Lenora (Terry) Baitmon, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Anda (Shirley) Farley and Izell Farley, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a goddaughter, Chelsea Dobson, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East, with Pastor Tony Harden officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved