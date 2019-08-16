Mrs. Archie Mae Denson, age 77, passed peacefully away on August 6th at her residence under the professional care of Ogeechee Hospice. She was a Bulloch County native.
She was a 1961 graduate of the William James High School and a 1972 graduate of the Swainsboro Technical College with a degree in nursing.
She retired as an LPN with the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
She was a faithful member of the Harmony Baptist Church of Statesboro, where she was a member of the choir, on the Usher Board and a member of the Mission Department.
She was a member of the Cape Jessamine Chapter #86 Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her loving children, Mr. Greylon (Annette) Denson of Nevils, Ga.; Mr. Darrell Irvin and Mr. Anthony (Angelia) Irvin, both of Atlanta, Ga.; and Mr. Paul (Sylvia) Denson of Hinesville, Ga.; a loving sister, Mrs. Sherbie Adams of Savannah, Ga.; a loving brother, Mr. Charles (Lauretha) Best of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Harmony Baptist Church, 98 Harmony Church Road, Statesboro, GA.
The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Archie Mae Denson will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at noon at the Miller Grove Baptist Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Larry Cone, presiding; the Rev. Troy Grubbs, eulogist; and the Rev. Harry James Tremble Jr., pastor. Interment will be held in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA.
Mrs. Archie Mae Denson will lie in state from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2019
