Statesboro, Ga. - Mrs. Arley Ann Jones Morris, age 73, died Saturday September 5, 2020, at Browns Health and Rehab. She was born in Statesboro and was the daughter of the late Lottie Mae Bazemore and W.H. "Cooter" Jones. Arley Ann was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed planning and attending family reunions. Arley Ann enjoyed living life to the fullest and loved opportunities to travel. She lived in Germany in her mid-twenties and traveled to Europe multiple times with her daughter.
In addition to her parents, Arley Ann was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sara Jo and Edwin Ennis and Cassie and Buford Hughes.
Surviving are her husband Walton E. Morris of Statesboro; a daughter, Tonya Pruitt of Alice Springs, Australia; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jearl and Janice Jones of Augusta, Earl and Jean Jones of Statesboro, Julian Jones of Pelion, SC and Ernest Jones of Norristown; a step daughter, Gwen and Greg Wood of Macon and a step son Walt Morris of Jacksonville, FL. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 8, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 17, 2020.
