STATESBORO, Ga. - Mother Arrissie Jasper, age 97 passed away peacefully on Tuesday Morning, April 16, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Facility after a brief illness. She was a native of Bulloch County. During World War II while her husband was serving in the United States Army she moved Washington, D.C. then New York where she made her home and would remain for thirty-three and one half years before she and her husband moved back to Statesboro She was a member of the Original First African Baptist Church where she served in many capacities, including the gospel choir, the deaconess board, mother board, willing workers and director of the youth choir and was the Mother of the Church to name a few. She was a faithful member of the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Association.
She is survived by a devoted niece Barbara Taylor and a nephew Roscoe Taylor (Alice) both of Linden, NJ and niece Martha Miller; a grandson Derex Taylor, Atlanta; a sister-in-law Ann Edwards, Virginia Beach, VA; God-daughter Lauretha Best; prayer partner, Lella Bonds; special cousins, Charlie & Maggie Hendrix and Booker T. Hendrix; special friends Virginia Harden, Doris Daniels, Veronice Farley, a granddaughter, great-granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jasper will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Original First African Baptist Church with the Reverend Bennie Brinson, pastor/eulogist and Evangelist Juanita Allen, presiding. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will begin at 12-8 p.m. on Monday, April 22nd and the family will receive family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no further viewing after the visitation.
Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2019
