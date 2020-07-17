1/1
Dea. Arthur Lee Rosier (Rozier) Jr.
1931 - 2020
Deacon Arthur Lee Rosier (Rozier) Jr., retired USAF veteran of 21 years, was born on October 26, 1931, in Bulloch County to the Rev. Arthur Lee Rozier and Edna Cora Kent. He gained his wings on the morning of July 15, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Arthur joined St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Register, Ga., where he served as deacon until his departure.
He married Mary Agnes Holland at a young age on December 29, 1952. This union was blessed for 57 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Agnes Rosier; two brothers, Charles Rozier and Clovis Rozier; one daughter, Shirley L. Thompson; two grandchildren, Elmer L. Thompson Jr. and Charles Jerod Rozier.
He leaves to cherish two sons, Stanley Rozier (Carol), College Park, Ga.; Arthur L. Rozier III (Chauncy), Lithonia, Ga.; three daughters, Ursula Rozier, College Park, Ga.; Cynthia Canty (James), Statesboro, Ga.; and Vanessa Perkins (Denis), Statesboro, Ga.; four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Rozier, Miami, Fla.; Mayola Howard Rozier, Augusta, Ga.; Mildred Rozier, Miami, Fla.; and Annie Mae Holland, Detroit, Mich.; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a special friend, Mary Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; and her children, Jacqueline Gordon, Stockbridge, Ga.; Lynn Eady, Ellenwood, Ga.; Mickey Williams, Ellenwood, Ga.; Petula Keys, Morena Valley, California; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The graveside service will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the St. Matthew's Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Shun Newson, eulogist.
Sign the guestbook online at http://www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, July 18, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.


Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 17 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
