Words can truly not explain how much I am wishing that we could rewind time and once again Asia would be on the baseline waiting for Coach Miller to blow the whistle for another sprint. I absolutely loved every moment with her and the girls throughout my time coaching alongside Coach Miller; there definitely was not a dull moment. The world has lost a blessing, but heaven certainly gained an irreplaceable gem. My prayers are with the entire family, friends, and people whose lives were impacted by this amazing young woman.

April Garrett

Teacher