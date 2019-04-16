STATESBORO, Ga. -- Aubrey E. Pittman, age 83, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a long illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aubrey E. Pittman.
The North Carolina native had lived in Statesboro most of his life. Early in his life, he worked in construction in the Virginia shipyards.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Deal Funeral Directors.
Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
(912) 764-5683
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 24, 2019