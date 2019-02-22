Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Audra (Wilkerson) Gary. View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Audra Wilkerson Gary, age 51, passed into rest Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

The Bulloch County native was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School class of 1986. She was a former assistant manager for Clyde's.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Johnny and Ruthie Wilkerson; maternal grandfather, James Willie Hilton; and a nephew, Jacob Maurice Wilkerson.

She leaves memories to be cherished by her sons, DeAndre (Martika) Wilkerson, Akeem (Rochelle) Wilkerson and Donald (Krystal) Jackson, all of Statesboro, Ga.; her mother, Dorothy Hilton Wilkerson, Statesboro; her father, Arthur (Karen) Wilkerson, Statesboro, Ga.; grandmother, Eunice Hilton, Statesboro, Ga.; four sisters, Jackie Wilkerson Huff, Statesboro, Ga.; Dawn (Roy) Durant, Greenville, S.C.; Aundrea Leon, Richmond Hill, Ga.; and Andrea (Thomas)

Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22204 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30461 with the Rev. Frankie L. Owens officiating.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2019

