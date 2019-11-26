Mrs. Audrey Cone-Jones, age 91, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Westwood Nursing Center.
Mrs. Jones was born on July 27, 1928, in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Hartridge and Beulah Cone. She was a Bulloch County native and she was educated in the Bulloch County School System. She was a foster mother for over 36 years to approximately 100 children. She was a member of the Old Bethel Primitive Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving children, Mrs. Linda (Eric) Gibbs of Statesboro, Ga.; and Curtis Jones of Youngstown, Ohio; one brother, Aaron Cone of Brooklet, Ga.; two sisters, Mrs. Minnie Bell Moore of Detroit, Mich.; and Beatrice Dismuke of Miami, Fla.; five grandchildren, Andre and Antuone Torbert, Briana, Curtis Jr. and Darius Jones; two great-grandchildren, Chad Winston Lewis and Asaya Davis; her nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458 with Elder Paul Moore, eulogist. The internment service will be held in the Old Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 291 Bethel Church Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.
The Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of the services.
Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019