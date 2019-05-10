Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Barbara Ann Parrish. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Graveside service 11:00 AM Brooklet City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Parrish, a native of Crawford, Ohio, moved in 1984 to Bulloch County, where she resided until her death.

She served her community for many years as a poll election manager for Bulloch County.

She was on the BDCA Committee for the town of Brooklet. Mrs. Parrish was a member of the Red Cross, founder of the Sea Devils Women's Auxiliary, ombudsmen and of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John "Gene" Parrish; parents, Elmer Eden and Vivian Senkank; and brothers, John Eden and Paul Eden.

Surviving are a son, Bart Parrish, Portsmouth, N.H.; daughter, Niki and Charles Knight; and daughter, Patricia Parrish, both of Brooklet; grandchildren, Andrew Geddis, Jon Geddis, Jessica Geddis, Krystle Carter, Lindsey Croom and Sean Parrish; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Christian, Alexis, L.J., Alyssa, Cali, Hannah, Ian and Lucas.

A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Brooklet City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 10, 2019

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Barbara Ann Parrish, age 80, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

