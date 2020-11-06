1/
Mrs. Barbara B. Wald
Mrs. Barbara B. Wald, age 82, passed away November 4, 2020, at her residence in Florida following a brief illness.
The Millen, Georgia, native was a 1956 graduate of Jenkins County High School, Millen, Ga. Barbara lived in Florida for approximately 50 years and the last four years in Port Orange, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Norman of Atlanta; and her parents, Charles and Sara Lou Brinson of Millen, Georgia.
Surviving are her husband, James Wald; her daughter, Beth Wald; and son, Joseph (Ramona) Wald, all of Florida; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be for family only.
Barbara requested that she be cremated and her ashes be spread at the gravesites of her parents in a Millen, Ga., cemetery at a later date.

Statesboro Herald, November 6, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2020.
