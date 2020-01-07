Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Barbara Frances (Navrot) Braun. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



The Westbury, N.Y., native worked as a secretary at Grumman Airfield on Long Island, N.Y., during World War II.

She was a diligent wife and mother, nurturing their four children through their adult years.

After her husband, Edward's, retirement (deceased 2001), they lived in Charleston, S.C., and Florida until 1994 when they moved to Statesboro.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and participated in many of their community projects until she became unable to do so.

Barbara had a love of people, plants and birds, but especially her family and friends, all of which she treasured and loved dearly.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to her wonderful caregivers, Joyce, Brenda P, Brenda R and Jessica, who had assisted her for the past several years.

Surviving are her son, Kenneth Braun of Syosset, N.Y.; and daughters, Sharon (Dr. John) Aragona of Naples, Fla.; Lynn Braun of Lexington, S.C.; and Dr. Susan (Dr. Thad) Riley of Statesboro, Ga.; six grandchildren, Scott (Angela) Braun, Craig (Vikki) Braun, Alison Aragona, Jason (Evelyn) Riley, Shannon (Ryan) McGehee and Patrick Riley; five great-grandchildren, Zachary Braun, Adelynn Braun, Leah Braun, Colton Braun and Cora McGehee; and her brother, Milton Navrot of Statesboro; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, January 11th, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Father Tom Nellis officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at St. Matthew Catholic Church.

Interment will be in the columbarium of St. Peter the Apostle Church in Naples, Fla.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 221 John Paul Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2020

