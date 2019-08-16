Mrs. Barbara Gillard, age 72, passed on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Brown's Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.
She was a native of Turner County, but resided in Bulloch County for many years.
She retired from Georgia Southern University, where she was employed as a librarian.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Statesboro.
She attended John F. Kennedy Jr. College (formerly Woodrow Wilson College) of Chicago, Ill.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mr. Jerold Gillard of Statesboro, Ga.; her loving sisters, Mrs. Joanne (Gregory) Thompson and Mrs. Inez (Clifford) Norwood, both of Chicago, Ill.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Mrs. Barbara Gillard will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 15 East Parrish Street, Statesboro, GA. Interment was done by her wishes by cremation.
The memorial and cremation services are provided by the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2019
