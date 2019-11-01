REGISTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Barbara "Bobbie Jean" Morris, age 78, passed into rest Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Memorial Health University Hospital. The Bulloch County native was born in Braden, Florida, (now Bradenton) and received her formal education.
She worked as a CNA for over 35 years and was a former bus driver for the Bulloch County Board of Education.
Mrs. Morris was a graduate of the Ogeechee Technical College and a licensed cosmetologist.
She was a member of The Body of Christ Assembly, Inc.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Morris, Register, GA.; children, Sylvia (Marvin) Powell, Chipley, Fla.; Sylvester (Archie) Brooks, Texas; Leroy Brooks, Register, Ga.; Maria Brooks, Bradenton, Fla.; extended children, Eric Morris, Miami, Fla.; Brenda Morris Ranson, Vidalia, Ga.; Lanetha Bethel, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Jackie, Tampa, Fla.; a sister, Angela (Robert) Houston, Chipley, Fla.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mrs. Barbara "Bobbie Jean" Morris will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at The Body of Christ Assembly, Inc., 2103 Bryan Court, Statesboro, GA 30461 with Pastor Samuel C. Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, November 1, 2019
