Mrs. Barbara Nell Froman, age 86, passed away on Friday, December 6th, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

Barbara was a descendent of "Baron" Yost Hite, born near Bonfeld, Germany, in 1685.

Yost was Lutheran. Yost immigrated to America in 1710 with his entire family to escape Catholic persecution. In 1731, holding land grants totaling 140,000 acres, he moved his family into the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the first white settlers. Yost settled on Opequon Creek near present day Winchester.

Paul Froman, who married Yost's daughter, Elizabeth, in 1728, settled on Froman's Run on Cedar Creek, between present day Middleton and Strasburg. In 1751, he built Froman's Fort, which still stands today. Paul migrated to Kentucky in 1778 with George Rogers Clark and is buried in the Pioneer Cemetery in Harrodsburg (oldest city in Kentucky).

Other ancestors moved into the area, now Fort Knox, then crossed the Ohio River into Crawford County, Indiana. From there, James Froman (Barbara's great-grandfather) was drafted into the Union Army at age 29 and passed through Millen, Ga., in December of 1864 with the war criminal Sherman as the good general made defenseless old men, women and children howl.

Her father, Garland Shaw Froman, was drafted for World War I service, then moved to Indianapolis, where in 1928 he met and married Nellie Marie Gorman, born in Killarney, Ireland. Barbara was born as the third child of that union on Thursday, November 2nd, 1933.

Her mother died in 1939 and Barbara lived the next five years in St. Vincent's Catholic Orphanage in Vincennes. She returned home after her father's remarriage and graduated from high school at Jamestown in 1951. She worked the next 10 years for L.S. Ayres in Indianapolis, advancing to clothes buyer.

In 1961, she moved to Georgia with her husband, David Berry. For year, she raised a child and kept a home. She retired after 16 years as city clerk of Brooklet.

Following retirement, she had sufficient money to indulge her love of shopping for clothes and jewelry. If it was pretty and was perceived a bargain, need had nothing to do with it. Belk's was her favorite department store and at her death on Friday, she had more goods than they did.

Barbara was an attractive young lady, intelligent, industrious, kind and considerate, always of a mild and pleasant temperament, a model citizen.

She is survived by her only child, Anell aka "C.A." Berry of Idaho; her sister and niece, Joan and Barbara Jo of Texas; her sister, Mary, of Indiana; and former husband, David, of Statesboro.

The family thanks Ogeechee Area Hospice for their compassionate and tender care in their facility during her final days.

Part of her will go home on Two Chop to forever waft when the winds blow and drift when the rains fall.

Services for Barbara will be private.

Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2019

