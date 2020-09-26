BOSTON, N.Y. -- Bart passed away at a Saratoga hospital following a brief illness.
Bart was a truck driver for the county waste department in Clifton Park, N.Y.
Surviving are his parents, Shirley Owens of Statesboro and Charles Thomas of Tallahassee, Fla.; sisters, Terry Barker of Statesboro and Elizabeth and husband Rob Whisenhunt of Reidsville; and many nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be held on September 28 at 4 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with family and friends.
Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2020
