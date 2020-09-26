1/1
Bart Edward Thomas
{ "" }
BOSTON, N.Y. -- Bart passed away at a Saratoga hospital following a brief illness.
Bart was a truck driver for the county waste department in Clifton Park, N.Y.
Surviving are his parents, Shirley Owens of Statesboro and Charles Thomas of Tallahassee, Fla.; sisters, Terry Barker of Statesboro and Elizabeth and husband Rob Whisenhunt of Reidsville; and many nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be held on September 28 at 4 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with family and friends.

Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
