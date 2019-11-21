STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Belinda Gail Stokes passed on Friday, November 8, 2019, at her residence. The native of Statesboro was educated in the public school system of Detroit and attended Wayne State University.
She served her country in the United States Army and was a member of the CrossRoads Community Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Stokes and Lillie Pearl Mayer.
She is survived by her son, Quentin Rashad Bell; her siblings, Ervin Tyrone Mayer (Margaret) of Detroit, Mich.; Deborah Lynn Stokes, Apostle Clarence Stokes Jr. (Kimberly) of Charlotte, N.C.; Audrey Marie Bailey, Minister Andrea Denise Higgins (Minister Jeffery) of Bluffton, S.C.; and Patricia Ann Williams (Pastor Gary); her nieces and nephews, La'Trese, Tiffany, Antonio, Kelli, Jeffery Jr., Quartez, Damon, Cedric, Ja'Nysa, Chantia, Hadiya and Keyonna; also a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Family hour will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
The celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the CrossRoads Community Church, 23923 U.S. 80, Statesboro, GA 30461, with Apostle Clarence Stokes Jr. officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary Inc.
