Benjamin "Benji" Brian Murphy, 50, of Augusta and formerly of Brooklet, died late Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center.
|
Benji was born in Augusta and was a son of Billy Murphy, Sr. and Frances Ivy Murphy. Benji lived in Brooklet for a number of years before moving to Augusta. Benji was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Ivy Murphy.
Surviving are his father, Billy Murphy, Sr. of Brooklet; a brother and sister-in-law, Billy Franklin Murphy, Jr. and Melissa of Brooklet; two nephews, Ethan and Andrew Murphy; nieces, Meredith Murphy and Jessica Ivy Phillips; his aunts and uncles, Charles Marlin Murphy and Karen, Dan Aaron Murphy and Tara, Yvonne Zelt, Pat Ivey, Tim Ivey, and Bobby Ivey.
The funeral will be held at the graveside at 11 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Emit Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Emit Grove Baptist Church 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2019
