Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Brian (Benji) Murphy. View Sign



Benji was born in Augusta and was a son of Billy Murphy, Sr. and Frances Ivy Murphy. Benji lived in Brooklet for a number of years before moving to Augusta. Benji was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Ivy Murphy.

Surviving are his father, Billy Murphy, Sr. of Brooklet; a brother and sister-in-law, Billy Franklin Murphy, Jr. and Melissa of Brooklet; two nephews, Ethan and Andrew Murphy; nieces, Meredith Murphy and Jessica Ivy Phillips; his aunts and uncles, Charles Marlin Murphy and Karen, Dan Aaron Murphy and Tara, Yvonne Zelt, Pat Ivey, Tim Ivey, and Bobby Ivey.

The funeral will be held at the graveside at 11 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Emit Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Emit Grove Baptist Church 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Benjamin "Benji" Brian Murphy, 50, of Augusta and formerly of Brooklet, died late Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center.Benji was born in Augusta and was a son of Billy Murphy, Sr. and Frances Ivy Murphy. Benji lived in Brooklet for a number of years before moving to Augusta. Benji was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Ivy Murphy.Surviving are his father, Billy Murphy, Sr. of Brooklet; a brother and sister-in-law, Billy Franklin Murphy, Jr. and Melissa of Brooklet; two nephews, Ethan and Andrew Murphy; nieces, Meredith Murphy and Jessica Ivy Phillips; his aunts and uncles, Charles Marlin Murphy and Karen, Dan Aaron Murphy and Tara, Yvonne Zelt, Pat Ivey, Tim Ivey, and Bobby Ivey.The funeral will be held at the graveside at 11 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Emit Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Emit Grove Baptist Church 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel

223 South Broad Street

Metter , GA 30439

(912) 685-2131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close