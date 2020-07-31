1/1
Benjamin Emmitte "Ben" Parrish
Benjamin Emmitte "Ben" Parrish, age 74, of Statesboro, Ga., and Otto, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born and raised in Metter, Ga., Ben was a graduate of Metter High School in 1963 and attended the Atlanta Institute of Art & Design.
After retiring from AFLAC in 2000, Ben opened and operated Turnstone Cabins in Otto, N.C., with his wife, Dianne.
A master craftsman and builder, Ben spent his days building several cabins on their family property. His passion for hunting and fishing were boundless and he loved nothing more than sharing these hobbies with his friends and family.
He looked forward to traveling annually to Yakutat, Alaska, to fish for salmon, Apalachicola, Fla., to fish for red snapper and finding any opportunity to climb into a deer stand.
Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was the creation of Parrish Cane Syrup, which he started on the family farm in Candler County. With determination and skill, he planted, grew and harvested beautiful fields of sugar cane, and using his great-grandfather's syrup kettle, Ben recreated the sugar cane syrup he grew up loving.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Emmitte Parrish Sr. and Ouida Lee Anderson; brothers, Anderson Parrish, Homer Parrish; and sister, Annette Taylor.
Ben is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dianne Bragg Parrish; daughter, Michelle Parrish-Morris, and husband, David; son, Benjamin Emmitte Parrish III, and wife, Teresa; daughter, Sonya Jahn, and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Kristen Lipthratt, and husband, Blake; Emily Morris, Sarah Parrish, Mischa Jahn, Ashlyn Parrish and Morgan Jahn; brother, Bobby Parrish, and wife, Evelyn; sister-in-law, Becca Pedley; and brother-in-law, Jim Bragg, and wife, Jean; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
To better ensure the safety of our friends and family, we ask that all those who join us in celebrating Ben please practice social-distancing and wear a mask.
A casual graveside service will be held in Lake Cemetery in Metter, Ga., on Saturday, August 1, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org; the Seena Magowitz Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 15215 North Kierland Boulevard Suite 409, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254 or www.seenamagowitzfoundation.org in honor of Ben Parrish.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 31, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 8, 2020.
