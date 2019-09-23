Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Bernard LeVaughn "Woody" Woods. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 10:45 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Bernard LeVaughn Woods, "Woody", passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 19, 2019, with his wife and daughter at his side. He would have celebrated his 84th birthday on October 3rd; the same day as his beloved wife's 80th birthday.

LeVaughn, a native of Bulloch County, was a 1953 graduate of the Marvin Pittman Laboratory School on the Georgia Teacher's College Campus. He served his country honorably for 23 years in the United States Air Force including a year in Phan Rang during the Vietnam War. Following retirement, he continued to serve for another 11 years in the United States Civil Service.

He enjoyed growing a large vegetable garden, was a big NASCAR fan, and logged many miles traveling the country with his sweetheart. He enjoyed working on the family cars and filled the home with his hand-built furnishings. In the early years he was an asset to the base basketball team and was an outstanding bowler. More than once he bowled a perfect game inspiring his team & attracting fans. His family always believed there was nothing he could not do and do well if he set his mind to it. His special soup recipes remain a coveted secret, his penmanship was unmatched and his artistic skills were amazing. Few things gave him more pleasure than whiling away the hours with his wife in the backyard swing built by his own hand.

Woody was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Marvin and Bonnie Lois Brown Woods, his grandparents, Erastus Algerine and Bonnie Laura Williams Woods, his brother & sister-in-law, Charles and Carolyn Woods, his "brother" George Williams and his life-long friends, Roy and Mary Wood.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Eugenia Ann Futch Woods, his daughter, Donna Lynn Woods (Thomas Hayes) of Englewood, Colo., his son, Robert Eugene Woods (Gwen) of Los Angeles, Calif., his granddaughters, Morgan Woods of Seattle, WA and Blair Woods Bacon (Liam) of New York City, N.Y., Gary, Roy, and Paul Wood of Alabama and the many loving members of the Futch family here in Bulloch County.

The funeral service will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with visitation preceding, beginning at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Temple Hill Baptist Church, with military honors.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Bernard LeVaughn Woods, "Woody", passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 19, 2019, with his wife and daughter at his side. He would have celebrated his 84th birthday on October 3rd; the same day as his beloved wife's 80th birthday.LeVaughn, a native of Bulloch County, was a 1953 graduate of the Marvin Pittman Laboratory School on the Georgia Teacher's College Campus. He served his country honorably for 23 years in the United States Air Force including a year in Phan Rang during the Vietnam War. Following retirement, he continued to serve for another 11 years in the United States Civil Service.He enjoyed growing a large vegetable garden, was a big NASCAR fan, and logged many miles traveling the country with his sweetheart. He enjoyed working on the family cars and filled the home with his hand-built furnishings. In the early years he was an asset to the base basketball team and was an outstanding bowler. More than once he bowled a perfect game inspiring his team & attracting fans. His family always believed there was nothing he could not do and do well if he set his mind to it. His special soup recipes remain a coveted secret, his penmanship was unmatched and his artistic skills were amazing. Few things gave him more pleasure than whiling away the hours with his wife in the backyard swing built by his own hand.Woody was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Marvin and Bonnie Lois Brown Woods, his grandparents, Erastus Algerine and Bonnie Laura Williams Woods, his brother & sister-in-law, Charles and Carolyn Woods, his "brother" George Williams and his life-long friends, Roy and Mary Wood.He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Eugenia Ann Futch Woods, his daughter, Donna Lynn Woods (Thomas Hayes) of Englewood, Colo., his son, Robert Eugene Woods (Gwen) of Los Angeles, Calif., his granddaughters, Morgan Woods of Seattle, WA and Blair Woods Bacon (Liam) of New York City, N.Y., Gary, Roy, and Paul Wood of Alabama and the many loving members of the Futch family here in Bulloch County.The funeral service will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with visitation preceding, beginning at 10 a.m.Interment will follow at Temple Hill Baptist Church, with military honors.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close