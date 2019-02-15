Mrs. Bessie Coleman, age 85, passed away Friday, February 8th, at Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.
She was a native of Douglas, Ga., but resided in Bulloch County. She was a member of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Douglas, Ga.
She is survived by her loving caregiver and niece, Mrs. Dorothy (Henry) McCutchin of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mrs. Rose (Fred) Crawford of McRae, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Bessie Coleman will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Corinth CME Church, 26 Andrew Street, McRae, Ga., with the pastor, Marvin Howard, Officiating. Interment will be held in the Centella Cemetery, 28 Centella Road, Helena, Ga.
Mrs. Bessie Coleman will lie in state from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
