Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Funeral service 11:00 AM Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Betty J. Givens passed into rest on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel Lee White Brown.

She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and was a graduate of the William James High School class of 1968. She was a former employee of Bulloch Memorial Hospital for 18 years and attended the Georgia Southern University, in which she obtained a degree in special education.

Betty Brown Givens began her career in special education and touched the hearts of many students and parents in the counties of Bulloch and surrounding counties for at least 10 years.

She later found her greatest passion and began her career in childcare by establishing and opening the Excell Christian Academy, which was later renamed Carla's Child Christian Academy in 2004. She spread her love and dedication in childcare until her health declined.

She was a member of the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Givens; siblings, Clothile Moore and Larry Brown.

She leaves her legacy of love to be cherished by: her daughters, Betina Givens and Joy (Jay) Dobson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, Trey Dent, Charleigh Givens, Jordan Alston and Derek (Chelsea) Dobson; four great-grandchildren, Trinity, Tristian, Ashton and Ava, all of Statesboro, Ga.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Carlos (Pearl) Brown and the Rev. Willie (Joyce) Brown; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda (John) Henderson, Oklahoma City, Okla.; a host of other relatives and friends.

Ms. Givens' remains may be viewed on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. There will be no viewing on the day of the service.

The funeral service for Mrs. Givens will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the pastor, Morris I. Reddick, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2019

