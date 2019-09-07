Mrs. Betty Jane Starghill, age 76, passed Thursday, August 29th, at the Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center under the care of Affinis Hospice.
She was a native of West Virginia and resided in Detroit, Michigan, for many years before moving to Statesboro, Ga. She retired from the Chrysler Cooperation of Detroit, Michigan.
She was a member of the Statesboro Mission Outreach Ministries of Statesboro, Ga., under the leadership of Bishop Virgil Badie Sr.
She is survived by her loving husband, the Rev. Robert Starghill of Statesboro, Ga.; as well as her loving children.
The homegoing celebration service for Mrs. Betty Starghill will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 8806 Mark Avenue, Detroit, Mich. Interment will be held in the Elmwood Cemetery, 1200 Elmwood Street, Detroit, Mich.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Local arrangements were entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The funeral services are in charge by the Swanson Funeral Home of Detroit, Mich.
Statesboro Herald, September 7, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019