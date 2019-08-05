Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Betty Jean (Allen) Deal. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



Betty was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church where she was a member of the Mary Martha Sunday School Class, served as a greeter and class vice president for several years. She served on the Senior Adult Committee for six years planning activities and events. Betty helped start the Busy Hands at her church, which was a craft group that enjoyed meeting and completing projects for the Senior Retirement Homes. She and Harry were members of the Bulloch Squares which was a square dance group which they enjoyed participating in events and conventions for many years.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harry; two sons, James Allen Deal and Gary Dean Deal and two sisters, Peggy Jones and Johnnie Faye McElveen.

Surviving are two grandchildren, Blake Deal (Ashley) of Statesboro, Meribeth Fields of Greenville, S.C.; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Deal of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Leo Hotchkiss of Statesboro and a sister-in-law, Shelva Jean Deal of Statesboro, great-grandchildren; Madison Deal, Ava Claire Fields, and Iyla Fields. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Southern Manor and Ogeechee Area Hospice as well as Linda Durden and Lorna Culpepper.

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 10 a.m. until 12 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. The funeral will follow visitation at 12 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Harry Sherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Lee, Steve Hotchkiss, Michael deal, Eddie Hutchins, Randy Warren, and Keith Fields.

Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Mary Martha Sunday School Class.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 23805 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461, or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, PO Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, August 4, 2019

