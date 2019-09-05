STATESBORO, Ga. -- Betty Jean Williams Glenn, age 90, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient center after an extended illness.
Betty was a native of Bulloch County, but had lived most of her life in the Valdosta area, where she was a teacher.
Betty retired from the Lowndes County School System and moved back to Bulloch County 30 years ago.
Betty Glenn served her Lord and was an active member of the Hubert Methodist Church.
Her joys in life were her family, friends and the companionship of her dogs.
A special appreciation to her dedicated and loving friends, Jan and Stephen Yeary, and the amazing staff and health providers at Bethany Lodge and Ogeechee Area Hospice, who provided the most compassionate care during the last three years.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Williams; a brother, C.M. Williams Jr.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Hazel Williams Brown and Donald Brown.
Surviving are a son, Dale (Terry) Glenn of Old Lyme, Conn.; a sister, Sandra Cooley (Ben) of Hawkinsville, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Gloria Williams of Fairhope, Ala.; two grandchildren, Shannon Glenn and Lindsay Lilly (Richard); a great-grandson, Connor Lilly; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Hubert United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jay Williams officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hubert United Methodist Church, c/o Stephen Yeary, 183 Home Road, Brooklet, GA 30415; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
