Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean (Williams) Glenn. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary



Betty was a native of Bulloch County, but had lived most of her life in the Valdosta area, where she was a teacher.

Betty retired from the Lowndes County School System and moved back to Bulloch County 30 years ago.

Betty Glenn served her Lord and was an active member of the Hubert Methodist Church.

Her joys in life were her family, friends and the companionship of her dogs.

A special appreciation to her dedicated and loving friends, Jan and Stephen Yeary, and the amazing staff and health providers at Bethany Lodge and Ogeechee Area Hospice, who provided the most compassionate care during the last three years.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Williams; a brother, C.M. Williams Jr.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Hazel Williams Brown and Donald Brown.

Surviving are a son, Dale (Terry) Glenn of Old Lyme, Conn.; a sister, Sandra Cooley (Ben) of Hawkinsville, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Gloria Williams of Fairhope, Ala.; two grandchildren, Shannon Glenn and Lindsay Lilly (Richard); a great-grandson, Connor Lilly; several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Hubert United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jay Williams officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hubert United Methodist Church, c/o Stephen Yeary, 183 Home Road, Brooklet, GA 30415; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.



Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Betty Jean Williams Glenn, age 90, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient center after an extended illness.Betty was a native of Bulloch County, but had lived most of her life in the Valdosta area, where she was a teacher.Betty retired from the Lowndes County School System and moved back to Bulloch County 30 years ago.Betty Glenn served her Lord and was an active member of the Hubert Methodist Church.Her joys in life were her family, friends and the companionship of her dogs.A special appreciation to her dedicated and loving friends, Jan and Stephen Yeary, and the amazing staff and health providers at Bethany Lodge and Ogeechee Area Hospice, who provided the most compassionate care during the last three years.Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Williams; a brother, C.M. Williams Jr.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Hazel Williams Brown and Donald Brown.Surviving are a son, Dale (Terry) Glenn of Old Lyme, Conn.; a sister, Sandra Cooley (Ben) of Hawkinsville, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Gloria Williams of Fairhope, Ala.; two grandchildren, Shannon Glenn and Lindsay Lilly (Richard); a great-grandson, Connor Lilly; several nieces and nephews.The graveside service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Hubert United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jay Williams officiating.Memorials may be made to Hubert United Methodist Church, c/o Stephen Yeary, 183 Home Road, Brooklet, GA 30415; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close