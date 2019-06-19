Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo (Rocker) Clarke. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Screven Chapel 202 Ennis Street Sylvania , GA 30467 (912)-564-7725 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM North Newington Baptist Church Service 11:00 AM North Newington Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



She was the youngest of seven children, born September 17, 1925, in Bulloch County, Ga., to A.G. Rocker and Annie Mae Scarborough Rocker.

She graduated from Brooklet High School with a full scholarship to Georgia Southern, but left college to work at the Savannah shipyard for the war effort.

Betty Jo and Carrol Brinson Clarke married in 1944, remaining in Bulloch County until 1958 when they moved to Davenport, Fla., then returned to Screven County, Ga., in 1976, with their son and his family.

Mrs. Clarke had been residing with her daughter in Florida since March of 2015.

Betty Jo was predeceased by her infant twin son, Gregory; her husband, son, Carrol Stephen Clarke; grandson, Jeffrey Scott Harvey; and grandson-in-law, Michael S. Milliken.

She is survived by daughter, Betty Carolyn "Lynn" Harvey (Joe); daughter-in-law, Vicki S. Clarke; grandchildren, Jessica Milliken Walter, Carrol Brent Clarke, Stephen Bradley Clarke; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at North Newington Baptist Church with the Rev. Slade Speir.

The family will receive friends for an hour prior at the church.

Interment will follow the service in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9623 GA-24, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Pallbearers will be John Emory Pryor, T.W. Evans, Brent Clarke, Bradley Clarke, Gerald Cato and David Rocker.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to North Newington Baptist Church in memory of Betty Jo, c/o Margo Metts, 3653 Wiseman Road, Newington, GA 30446.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.

Friends may sign the online register book at



Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2019

